ORONDO - Story Feist of Chelan certainly has a story to tell about the idea behind the blending of her passion for yoga with her love of goats. After leaving the insurance industry two years ago to live off the grid as a goat herder and yarn producer, Story says she wanted to mesh her therapeutic outlets, goats and yoga, and transform it into a business that can help heal others. That’s why she recently founded Feisty Mountain Goat Yoga.
“The goats add an energy and fun element to the practice. Folks don’t have to “do yoga “ they can just come and enjoy the goats if they like. But overall I see this as a service for our small community, an entertaining and emotionally up lifting experience for those visiting or living here,” Story wrote in a message to iFIBER ONE News on Wednesday.
Story is a certified yoga instructor with over 200 hours of training.
Story’s first pop-up yoga class available to register for will be conducted at Tuesday, May 17th at 11:30 a.m. in the green house at the Lone Pine Fruit Stand off Highway 97 before the Beebe Bridge in Orondo.
As far as the goats themselves are concerned, they are allowed to roam freely about the class and provide a calming atmosphere for class patrons. Depending on the pose, Story says she with patrons can summon the baby goats to stand on the backs of those in mid pose. She says the adult goats are more sedentary and are there more for petting.
Story is skilled yarn producer who spins yarn by hand from the wool she sheers from her animals. She says she be happy to show anyone who is interested in teaching them how to hand spin yarn. She also makes soaps from goat's milk.
Her yarn and soap is sold at homesteadingwithaview.com and sign-ups for her goat yoga classes can be found here.
Story's business is the first of its kind in the Chelan-Douglas-Okanogan region. In the Columbia Basin, Moses Lake is home to a business called Original Goat Yoga, but it is temporarily closed.