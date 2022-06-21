OLYMPIA — Due to federal delays, the initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children will be delayed in Washington.
State Department of Health officials say the initial supply for children ages 6 months to 4 years is delayed one to two days.
The Food and Drug Administration green lighted the Moderna and Pfizer kid shot last week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the shots on Saturday.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup this week concluded both the Modern and Pfizer shots are safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old.
“This is excellent news for Washington families and I know many parents who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their youngest children vaccinated,” Gov. Jay Inslee stated. “I encourage parents to contact their trusted providers to discuss any questions or concerns. These vaccines remain the most important tool in our continued efforts to keep people safe from severe COVID illness and hospitalization.”
State Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said he expects enough vaccines to meet the initial demand and the supply will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.