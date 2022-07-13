LAKE WENATCHEE - Fire officials in the Lake Wenatchee area north of Leavenworth were summoned to the scene of an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.
Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue's Michael Stanford says a Dallas, Texas man and his 14-year-old son were riding on an ATV together atop Miners Ridge west of the village of Plain when he struck a log and went down a 60-foot embankment.
The driver's son was unhurt, but the father sustained serious chest injuries.
Due to the difficult terrain, the injured man was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital for treatment.