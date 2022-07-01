An injured hiker who was rescued in Chelan County on Thursday has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
A press release from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island stated that it had rescued a hiker at Colchuk Lake just east of Mount Stewart.
The 28-year-old man arrived at the Seattle hospital just before midnight.
Chelan County search and rescue crews also assisted in the recovery of the hiker. Rescuers say to crewmen rappelled to the hiking crew, which was about 50 yards from the injured hiker.
It only took 11 minutes to pull the hiker into the rescue helicopter.