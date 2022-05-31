SWAKANE Canyon — A downed paraglider was rescued in the Swakane Canyon area in Chelan County and airlifted to a hospital on Sunday.
Chelan County deputies, Lifeline Ambulance and Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to the area north of Wenatchee after the 42-year-old paraglider crashed on the north side of the canyon Sunday afternoon.
The paraglider was taken by helicopter to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for his injuries.
Deputies and fire crews were also called out to a water rescue Sunday evening in the Wenatchee River near Plain. Crews were able to rescue two kayakers and get them to shore.