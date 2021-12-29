STEVENS PASS - An injured snowboarder is recovering after being rescued in extreme weather conditions in the wilderness near Stevens Pass.
Cascade Paramedics and EMTs responded the evening of Dec. 26 to an area near the Stevens Pass Nordic Center. Emergency responders say the difficult terrain and conditions required the use of skis, snowshoes and snowmobiles to get to the injured snowboarder.
A Cascade paramedic also spent about an hour-and-a-half creating a foot path uphill to reach the patient.
Crews were able to extricate the patient, who was brought to a waiting ambulance. Crews say it was so cold outside they had to use a blanket to cover the front of the ambulance to keep it warm.
A number of agencies assisted in the rescue including Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue, Chelan County deputies, Chelan County Search & Rescue, Chelan County Mountain Rescue and the Wenatchee Valley Firefighters Rescue Team.