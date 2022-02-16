MOSES LAKE - A family from Othello are likely reeling after their vehicle was struck from behind by a driver who chose not to stick around despite the damage they caused.
Washington State Troopers say the Montes family was going north on State Route 17 and were stopped in the left turn lane to turn onto Kittleson Road when they were rear-ended by a black 2016 Nissan Rogue.
The driver of the Nissan fled the scene in his vehicle; that same automobile was found abandoned a short time later.
57-year-old Rafael Montes-Sandoval was hurt and 20-year-old Betsua Montes was injured as well; both were taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the causing vehicle apparently remains on the run.