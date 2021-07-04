EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 25-year-old man who escaped the confines of the county jail on Sunday.
Carlos Camarena was last seen in the area of the courthouse in the southwest portion of Ephrata.
A K9 was used in an attempt to track Camarena, but that effort failed.
Deputies say Camarena managed to get away. Camarena is a non-violent offender who was serving a 240-day sentence for second degree burglary and third degree theft.
Deputies say Camarena was a jail trustee who was taking out the trash to a dumpster when he decided to bolt at around 5p.m.
Camarena is 5'10", weighing 160 lbs.