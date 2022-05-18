NESPELEM - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the confines of the Colville Correctional Facility in Nespelem.
Colville Tribal Police say 28-year-old Amos Staggs broke out of the jail on May 8.
Police say Staggs was outside in the recreation area when he climbed the fence to the top of the roof, jumped off and ran away.
Staggs is from Nespelem, but was last seen in the Yakima area.
Staggs was being held on charges of battery, strangulation and reckless endangerment. Staggs is described as 6’5” in height, weighs 150 pounds and black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are asking people to call Colville Tribal Police at 509-634-2472 or 911 if you think you saw him.