DAVENPORT - Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say an escaped inmate is on the run after fleeing from the confines of the county’s jail on Monday night.
Sheriff’s deputies say the inmate escaped at around 8:30 p.m. from the jail in Davenport, which is about 37 miles northeast of Odessa.
Authorities say the inmate is possibly wearing orange striped pants with a brown t-shirt. He is 6'05", weighing 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies are asking the public not to approach this man if you see him and call 911 immediately.
The inmate is 37-year-old Cody Magruder. The public living near the jail is being asked to stay in their homes as deputies search the southeastern area of Davenport.