21-year-old Anthony Vargas-Martinez, the Adams County Jail inmate who was victimized by his cellmate in a brutal attack appears to be doing better after he was admitted to Spokane Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. Vargas-Martinez was severely beaten by his cellmate, 28-year-old Ramon Reyna. Sheriff's officials say Vargas-Martinez is out of the intensive care unit and is now talking.
The sheriff’s office says the attack was unprovoked and Reyna repeatedly punched Vargas-Martinez, who lost consciousness. Reyna allegedly continued to beat Vargas-Martinez, kicking him in the head.
Corrections deputy Suarez Tapia entered the jail cell and tried to intervene. A Taser was deployed and initially stopped Reyna but investigators say Reyna then attacked the deputy in an attempt to escape.
An inmate worker came to the deputy’s aid and tried to stop Reyna from punching the deputy. Corrections staff fought with Reyna until he was subdued after several other Taser deployments.
Deputy Suarez was treated for head injuries at the hospital in Ritzville. He was released and is on medical leave.