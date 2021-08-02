EPHRATA - An inmate who escaped the Grant County jail on July 4 was captured Saturday morning in Ephrata.
Deputies received an anonymous tip and, along with Ephrata police, located Carlos Camarena at a home at 35 G Street Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Camarena reportedly refused to come out of the home before surrendering and being taken back to jail.
Another person in the home, 39-year-old Linda Zaragoza, was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.
Camarena was a jail trustee who was taking out the trash when he reportedly fled at about 5 p.m. on July 4. He was serving a 240-day jail sentence for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, according to the sheriff’s office.