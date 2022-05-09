WENATCHEE — A man who reportedly escaped April 27 after walking away from an inmate work release crew was taken back into custody Sunday after a standoff with police.
Rigoberto Licea-Reyna, 48, had reportedly escaped from work release as a crew was helping set up for the Apple Blossom Festival.
Officers spotted the escapee Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Franklin Avenue after a suspicious person call. Licea-Reyna reportedly ran and was tracked to a shed outside a home where he barricaded himself inside.
The East Cascades SWAT Team was called out and used flash bangs and a small explosive to breach the door of the shed. Police say the suspect then surrendered.
Licea-Reyna was booked back into jail for burglary, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement. He was previously booked into jail on a number of felony charges prior to his alleged escape.