EPHRATA - Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Anna Gigliotti to replace David Estudillo as Grant County Superior Court Judge.
Estudillo was appointed to the position in 2015, retained the position in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. In September, he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a U.S. District Court judge in western Washington.
Gigliotti currently serves as a Grant County District Court commissioner, a position she has held since 2018, presiding over criminal and civil matters. She previously worked as a Grant County deputy prosecutor from 2016 to 2018, prosecuting misdemeanor and felony cases. Gigliotti also has five years of experience as a criminal defense attorney and eight years doing prosecutorial work.
“Anna has been an outstanding court commissioner in Grant County, earning her a strong reputation on the bench,” Inslee said. “I look forward to her bringing those skills now to the Superior Court.”
Gigliotti obtained her bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and earned her law degree from Whittier Law School. She serves as a swim team coach and professionally, has been a member of the District and Municipal Court Judges Association, Grant County Bar Association and Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.
Gigliotti will serve the remainder of Estudillo’s term, which is up in the 2024 election.