OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Robert Grim as the new Okanogan County Superior Court Judge.
Grim will replace Judge Christopher Culp, who is set to retire March 31.
Grim is a partner of Kuehler & Grim, a Winthrop law firm he co-founded last year, where practices in the areas of real estate, business, civil litigation and family law. Grim served as an Okanogan County District Court judge from 2015 to 2021. Before joining the bench, he worked as a criminal defense attorney in Wenatchee.
Grim earned his bachelor’s degree at Washington State University and his law degree from Gonzaga University School fo Law.
“Rober has deep roots in Okanogan County,” Inslee stated. “He has demonstrated a sound judicial temperament and fitness for the bench over his hears in district court. I expect that will will call on his judicial experience to smoothly transition to the superior court bench.”