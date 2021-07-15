MOSES LAKE - Washington State Governor Jay Inslee spent time in Moses Lake on Thursday touring REC Silicon, the city’s homeless sleep center, and its museum.
Inslee was given the grand tour of sleeping encampment's facilities situated at Broadway Avenue and SR 17 at the city’s north side.
The showcasing of the sleep center comes at a time as Inslee acknowledges the homeless and housing crisis across Washington state.
With the media in tow after the tour, Inslee indicated that he was moved by what the sleeping center had to offer.
“It’s inspiring because people have been so innovative here in Moses Lake…,” Inslee said during a post-tour press conference. Inslee continued to tout the amenities and services provided to those taking that first step towards a better life.
“…to give people a chance to get out of the elements, have their first step to full-time housing, first step access to behavioral health services, vocational services, to get back on the road,” Inslee added.
“…This is a place where people who do want to see change in their life, this is the place to start that process. It’s been very successful.”
Inslee says he plans to take what he learned from his tour at the sleeping center and apply it statewide when it comes to combating the issue of homelessness.
“This is a quantum improvement over people living on the street.”
The 35-unit sleeping compound opened in December 2020. It is owned by the city of Moses Lake and managed by HopeSource.