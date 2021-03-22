Noriko Nasu, a high school teacher who was attacked earlier in the year while walking through Seattle's Chinatown-International District, speaks about the possible hate crime Monday, March 22, 2021, at a news conference at Renton City Hall in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. Nasu joined Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other leaders Monday to denounce recent acts of violence and harassment targeted at Asians and Asian communities. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)