OLYMPIA - As several counties are expected to move back to Phase 2 this week, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced updated guidance for spectator events and religious and faith based organizations.
The new guidelines allow for increased capacity by adding sections for vaccinated attendees who can show proof of vaccination. The change is effective immediately and includes attendance for sporting events, graduations, religious services and similar activities.
Under the new guidelines for spectator events, outdoor facilities can add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50 percent of 22,000 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people. Indoor facilities can add vaccinated sections until the total capacity is at 50 percent, or a maximum 2,000, whichever is lower. Indoor unvaccinated attendees in Phase 2 cannot exceed 200 people, or 300 for rooms greater than 100,000 square feet, and for Phase 3, indoor unvaccinated spectators cannot pass 400 people, or 600 for rooms greater than 100,000 square feet.
For religious and faith based organizations, overall attendance capacity increases to 50 percent in Phase 2 for organizations that add vaccinated-only sections.
As many as a dozen counties, including Grant County are expected to move back to Phase 2 this week. The state will make an official announcement on Tuesday.