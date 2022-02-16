OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee is holding a press conference on Thursday where he’s expected to discuss plans to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate.
The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday. Inslee will be joined by Secretary of Health Umair Shah and Deputy Secretary of COVID-19 response Lacy Fehrenbach.
Inslee said last week he expects to be able to share a date soon on when the indoor masking requirements, including at schools, can be lifted. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal also said last week he is recommending that the governor change the mask guidance for schools.
“As part of the transition from pandemic to endemic, I believe it is safe and timely to eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials,” Reykdal said.
Washington is one of just a handful of states that still have an indoor mask mandate in place.
Two school districts — Kettle Falls and Richland — have made masks optional in classrooms this week, defying the state’s mask mandate. Reykdal’s office is sending notices to the districts that defy the mask requirements, and can still withhold state funding.
“As superintendents and elected officials, you are held to the highest standard of lawful behavior,” Reykal stated. “We don’t always agree with laws or proclamations that have the power of law, but I hope we can all agree that we have moral and legal obligations to follow the law.”