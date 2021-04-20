OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Tuesday after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.
“This was more than the death of one person,” Inslee said. “It was a trauma for George Floyd’s family, his children, the bystanders and indeed the entire nation. Weary families in so many communities, traumatized from images of brutality against Black and Brown and feeling no power to stop it, can take heart today that justice was served in this instance. Yet, there is still much work to do. This is one step on a long journey we are just beginning.”
Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin is facing up to 40 years in prison.
“Today is a day for all to recommit themselves to a more perfect union, in their communities and in our nation,” Inslee added. “Let this be the beginning of progress rather than the end of one trial. Today’s sense of relief for some is fleeting. They know more must be done to prevent this from happening again and again. Too many live with this uncertainty. We must end systemic racism. Our communities will not be at peace until everyone feels secure to do the most basic things. I’m talking about the right to vote. Or the right to get in the car and drive anywhere safely without fear of being killed. To walk down any street in America or go shopping at the department store without being selectively followed. To work regardless of what your hair or skin color looks like. To rent or buy a house in the neighborhood of your choice, or to get an insurance policy without being asked for a credit score. These ordinary activities must be available to all.”