OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and state lawmakers plan to announce legislation on Friday to further protect abortion rights in Washington.
Inslee, to be joined by Democrats Sen. Manka Dhingra, Rep. Sharon Shewmake and Rep. Vandana Slatter, will be announcing the measure at Western Washington University. Inslee will “announce the first pieces of a legislative package aimed at protecting abortion access and reproductive freedoms for all patients seeking services in Washington,” according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.
Further details on the legislation were not provided in the press release. Inslee has previously said he would consider an amendment that would codify abortion rights in Washington.
Inslee in June issued a directive instructing the state patrol to not cooperate with out-of-state abortion investigations.
Abortion has been legal in Washington state since a 1970 statewide ballot referendum. Another ballot measure approved by voters in 1991 affirmed a woman’s right to choose physician-performed abortion prior to fetal viability and further expanded and protected access to abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.