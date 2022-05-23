OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has removed the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors, volunteers and wildland firefighters.
Inslee issued an updated proclamation on Friday to the state’s vaccine mandate. The update removes the vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work does not involve delivery of health care services.
Examples include contracted landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters and contracted construction workers, Inslee stated.
The updated order goes into effect immediately.
Vaccination requirements remain unchanged for all other categories of workers and volunteers.