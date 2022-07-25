BURIEN — State and local law enforcement leaders joined Gov. Jay Inslee last week to announce a proposed expansion of the Criminal Justice Training Committee, creating regional training campuses to help agencies respond to a national officer shortage.
“As we heard from law enforcement today, this effort to fund more training and establish new training locations will not only help with the number of officers, but will also help the recruitment of officers that better reflect the communities in which they work,” Inslee stated.
In Washington, law enforcement vacancies range from a few positions at smaller agencies to hundreds of positions at large agencies.
“There is a running deficit of police, and that is despite all of the strategies that law enforcement is trying to enhance recruitment,” said Wenatchee police Chief Steve Crown. “Signing bonuses, recruitment videos, in-person meetings at colleges and universities — this regional training approach is one more piece of the puzzle that is absolutely worth the endeavor to see it through.”
Inslee says expanding to regional campuses would speed up the process for new recruits to be trained and certified. Law enforcement in the state are currently trained and certified at the Basin Law Enforcement Academy in Burien, with some trained in Spokane. Adding regional training centers would allow recruits to complete training closer to home.
“Especially for agencies in the middle of the state, trainings require officers to be away from their lives and families,” said Megan Saunders, communications manager for the Criminal Justice Training Committee. “If regional campuses were nearer, that’s time they get back at home.”