CONNELL - The Connell Rail Interchange Coalition has announced that Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has set aside $15 million in funding in the 2023-2025 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project.
The Connell Rail Interchange Project is a rail interchange that connects the Columbia Basin rail line to BNSF Railway’s Lakeside subdivision line, which runs between Spokane and Pasco. The Columbia Basin rail line goes through the heart of the Columbia Basin and serves the cities and towns of Moses Lake, Wheeler, Schrag, Warden, Othello, Royal City, Bruce and Connell.
According to the Connell Rail Interchange Coalition, a significant amount of economic development and growth has been occurring in the communities that the Columbia Basin rail line serves.
The Columbia Basin Rail Line has trains that haul thousands of loads of cargo that includes agricultural produce, industrial commodities, and other cargo. After being built 100 years ago, the Coalition says the Interchange needs to be upgraded and improved to accommodate current and future growth in rail cargo that is flowing to and through Connell.
Funds requested will be used to partially fund the infrastructure improvements to meet 21st Century rail demands by relocating and expanding the rail interchange outside of Connell to industrial lands south of the City. In addition to adding rail capacity and improving freight movements through the City, this investment will relocate the rail switch yard away from residential areas, school traffic patterns and emergency response routes.
The existing rail yard configuration is outdated, undersized, inefficient and cannot accommodate today’s modern train service requirements. The current yard configuration causes congestion at primary street crossings that bifurcate the city center. It also creates a critical “pinch” point” in serving both national and regional rail service needs. The improved interchange will improve the ability of BNSF and CBRW to complete the interchange of longer trains by reducing the time that the interchange operation interferes with mainline flow and capacity.
If approved by the state legislature, the $15 million would complete the interchange project.
Participants of the Connell Rail Interchange Coalition include the Washington State Department of Transportation, Grant County Economic Development Council, Adams County Development Council, Port of Moses Lake, Port of Warden, Port of Othello, Port of Royal Slope, Port of Pasco, City of Othello, City of Connell, Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce, BNSF Railway, Columbia Basin Railroad, Washington Royal Line, and Lamb Weston.