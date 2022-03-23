OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday morning signed a package of firearm safety, including a ban on high-capacity magazines.
Inslee was joined by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, state legislators and advocates of the bills.
“We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of Washington,” Inslee, a Democrat, said at a news conference in the Capitol’s state reception room, where he was surrounded by lawmakers and other supporters of the new laws.
The Capitol was closed to the public for several hours before and after the bill signing. A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol said that there was no specific threat, but that the temporary closure was a “prudent precaution.”
The legislation signed into law Wednesday morning including House Bill 1705, which prohibits untraceable “ghost guns;” House Bill 1630 that prohibits firearms in certain public locations including school board meetings and voting centers; and Senate Bill 5078, which bans the manufacturing, possession and selling of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The bill does not prohibit the possession of larger magazines.
The high-capacity magazine ban bill was sponsored at the requested of Ferguson, who first proposed the legislation in 2016.
Washington now becomes the 10th state to pass restrictions on high-capacity magazines in some form.