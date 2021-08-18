WINTHROP - Methow Valley News reports that in only two 2.5 hours, residents managed to collect all 2,000 air purifiers that were being distributed by local officials in Winthrop on Wednesday.
The air filtering contraptions are used to filter out the heavy airborne particles in homes that are unable to keep the wildfire smoke out.
The air purifiers were donated by Instant Brands, the makers of Instant Pot. The company’s vice president of marketing expressed interest in donating the air purifiers because she used to live in the Pacific Northwest, and was familiar with the Winthrop area.
When Okanogan County Emergency Management officials, along with the town of Winthrop, began distributing the air purifiers, a line of cars spanning for miles began to form.
Another air purifier distribution event was slated for Thursday, but was canceled after all the devices were claimed.
Methow Valley News reports that another air purifier distribution event will soon happen in the town of Pateros. Anyone interested in claiming a purifier in Pateros can call city hall for more info.