SEATTLE - Health experts say Americans could get the gift of ‘peace of mind’ this holiday season with coronavirus rates predicted to plummet this fall.
The new projection was made by the University of Washington Medicine’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) on Aug. 20.
The projection shows a nationwide decline in COVID cases starting at the beginning of the December.
“We’re heading into a much better time simply because we have had a lot of infections around the country and we have a high percentage of people getting the vaccine,” Dr. Ali Mokdad, IHME, told KIRO 7 News.
Mokdad predicts that the delta variant of COVID-19 will start to phase out.
“Covid-19 in many places is running out of people to infect, so you see that decline,” Mokdad commented.
Mokdad believes cases will start to decline during the first week of September with a continual decline lasting through December.
“We could have close to a normal winter only if we do our part and no new variants in the United States,” said Dr. Mokdad told KIRO 7.
Health officials say the criticality of keeping your masks on in public will help maintain that decline.