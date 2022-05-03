CHELAN COUNTY — An internationally-recognized leader in wildfire and fire science is set to visit Chelan County to conduct a field study that aims to better determine the origin point of woodland fires.
Dr. Albert Simeoni of Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. is working in conjunction with the Chelan County Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service. Simeoni’s team will head to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for six days, from May 9-13.
“Getting to test in a totally different ecosystem than the one where we usually conduct our experiments on the East Coast really allows us to expand the scope of our research,” Simeoni said.
Simeoni has more than 15 years of experience developing experimental and analytical techniques to better understand fire dynamics and predict fire behavior. He is the head of the Department of Fire Protection Engineering at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
“Chelan County offers different types of vegetation and sloping topography not found on the East Coast site,” Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi said. “The data collected will be specific to our area and will aid fire investigators throughout the Northwest.”
Rinaldi and the Wenatchee Ranger District were able to convince Simeoni to add the north-central Washington site to the study.