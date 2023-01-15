OTHELLO - A 23-year-old Othello man is recovering from his injuries after he was hit by a car in Othello at around 2:30 a.m.
Washington State Troopers say Augustino De Los Santos was walking on the shoulder of SR 26 at Broadway Avenue when he suddenly walked onto the highway and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.
It’s not clear if the pedestrian was walking in the same direction as the car that hit him, and it’s not known if he was hit from behind or if he was facing the vehicle when he was struck.
26-year-old Eli Cano-Lopez of Othello was the driver and sole occupant of the car that hit Augustino. Augustino was transported to Othello Community Hospital for his injuries. It was determined that the pedestrian had been intoxicated at the time of the collision.
No one was charged or penalized in the incident.