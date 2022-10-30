Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday.
Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
55-year-old Manuel Dacruz was heading in the same direction in a box truck and struck Jordan’s vehicle.
Dacruz died at the scene from his injuries.
Dacruz was not belted up at the time of the wreck.