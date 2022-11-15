WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has completed its investigation of the June 4 officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee that left a 32-year-old man dead.
The independent investigation has been turned over to the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if any charges will be filed against the four officers involved in the shooting.
The suspect in the shooting was identified as California resident Zachary C. Rutherford.
Rutherford was reportedly the suspect in a burglary the afternoon of June 4 in the 400 block of Castle View Place. Investigators reported the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
A suspect matching the description was located shortly after the burglary in the 200 block of South Western Street. Rutherford was allegedly armed with a knife when he was contacted by officers. Two less-lethal options — foam projectiles and a Taser — were used before Rutherford was fatally shot by police.
The four Wenatchee police officers involved in the shooting are Corporal Seth Buhler, officer Jeff Ward, officer Stephanie Valencia and officer Andrew Wilson. All four have since returned to duty after an administrative investigation conducted by the Wenatchee Police Department. The department was not involved in the investigation conducted by the special investigation unit.