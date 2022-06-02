The Veterans Affairs Medical Center has its work cut out for it after receiving pressure from the Office of Inspector General (OIG) after its investigation into serious care shortfalls that were caused by a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system rollout at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane.
Democratic 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier who is representing Chelan and Kittitas counties says she picked up on the fact that there were serious issues after complaints were lodged against the VA’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Wenatchee.
The OIG report they states, “…following go-live, facility staff utilized workarounds to mitigate the post go-live metrics gap. Facility staff shared with the OIG that the workarounds created a ‘tremendous’ increase in additional workload, at times requiring numerous hours or days to prepare just one metrics report.”
The OIG’s report concludes that, “… despite the concerted efforts of facility staff to use workarounds to manage gaps in the new EHR’s metrics, deficits in new EHR metrics may negatively affect organizational performance, quality and patient safety, and access to care.”
“The failure of the rollout at Mann-Grandstaff and the subsequent effects on care at the VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Wenatchee were brought to my attention last year after Veterans in North Central Washington weren’t able to receive the care they needed,” said Rep. Schrier. “The OIG’s report is damning, and unfortunately not surprising to those of us who have been following this for months.”
Last November Rep. Schrier participated in a Veterans Affairs Committee hearing with VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy. At the hearing, Rep. Schrier highlighted that Veterans in the 8th District have been experiencing unacceptable delays in care and specialist referrals, inability to schedule appointments online, and impossible wait times on the phone. Rep. Schrier also visited the CBOC last November and spoke with staff. Conversations with staff led Rep. Schrier to send a letter to the VA with concerns about what she heard.
In the letter Rep. Schrier said, “The Cerner records system is decreasing productivity among clinic staff and resulting in widespread burnout, which of course impacts patients as well. I urge you to investigate [these] failings in Wenatchee, so Veterans in North Central Washington can consistently rely on the CBOC to receive timely care.”
Rep. Schrier concluded, “Last November I told the VA Deputy Secretary that based on what I was hearing from Veterans in the 8th District, I was very concerned about the rollout and transition to this electronic health system, and how it might affect patient care. This report confirms my concerns. It is unacceptable and the VA must do better. I will make sure they do.”
The OIG found that facility gaps in available metrics due to the new EHR transition impaired the facility’s ability to measure and act on issues of
· organizational performance,
· quality and patient safety, and
· access to care
The investigative report published by the Inspector General expected the issues to be resolved by October 2022.