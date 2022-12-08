WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has completed its investigation in the May 7 police shooting outside a Wenatchee church that left a man dead.
The completed investigation has been sent to the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
On May 7, Wenatchee police responded to the Living Hope Church where investigators say Alexander J. White, 36, was firing shots into the building.
Investigators reported that White did not comply with verbal commands made by officers as they attempted to de-escalate the situation. White allegedly reloaded his pistol in front of officers and at one point, pointed his pistol and fired one round in the direction of the officer.
Three officers then discharged their weapons, fatally shooting White.
Officers Corey Fuller, Aly Mustain and Brian Hewitt were involved in the shooting. All three were placed on administrative leave before being cleared to return to duty. Officer Hewitt was shot in the leg during the incident, according to investigators.
An internal investigation conducted by the Wenatchee Police Department determined the three officers did not violate any department policies in the shooting.