SOAP LAKE - Nearly four months after the resignation of former Soap Lake Superintendent Sunshine Pray, the investigative conclusions into allegations of misconduct against her were released to iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday.
The district's insurance company Clear Risk Solutions out of Ephrata, conducted an investigation that involved interviews with students, teachers, staff, former staff, a school board member and Sunshine Pray.
In total, there were four allegations against Pray that were investigated, all of which were "unfounded" according to Clear Risk Solutions.
According to Soap Lake School Board Chairman Curt Dotson, he says Pray opted to resign because the allegations against her were immensely disruptive and damaging.
iFIBER ONE News later asked Dotson whether Pray is or will file a defamation-of-character lawsuit against person(s) responsible for the allegations against her; Dotson says he stated that he was not aware of any at this time.
This week, Kim Casey, formerly of the Grandview School District, began her tenure with the Soap Lake School District as its interim superintendent.