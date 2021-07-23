6:34 P.M. UPDATE - Moses Lake Police Detective Adam Munro disclosed more details about what he says was believed to be a "gang-related" shooting at the Suglani Villas apartments on Monroe Street last Sunday.
Munro believes the shooting was a retaliatory act of violence that possibly targeted those responsible for the fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy on Lee Street in Moses Lake in May and injured an 18-year-old man; both of whom were in a gang. The name of the boy who died was Gavin Hayes of Quincy. Serrano Sosa was the alleged shooter in that incident; he has since been arrested and his bail has been set at $1 million.
As police combed the shooting scene on Monroe Street, it was discovered that at least 25 shots had been fired after 25 bullet casing had been found. Stray bullets had struck four vehicles parked in the parking lot and four bullets pierced an apartment unit across from the apartment unit that was targeted in the shooting. Fortunately, the occupants of the apartment shot by stray bullets were not home at the time.
A firearm from the targeted apartment was recovered by investigators and it is being examined to determine whether it had been fired, which would indicate that one of the targeted individuals fired back at the assailants.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Police are investigating what was confirmed to be a ‘shooting’ in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Monroe Street in last Sunday.
A resident at the apartment complex filmed those who were allegedly involved in the shooting; he came forward to iFIBER ONE News to talk about the incident.
Witnesses say the shooting occurred at around 5 a.m. at 1525 South Monroe Street at the new Suglani Villas apartment complex across the street from the Moses Lake High School.
According to witness testimony, the shooting happened between two groups of people in the parking lot of the apartments. One group fled after the shooting and the other group went back inside one of the apartments. A short time later, police were summoned to the scene and ordered a group of people out of an apartment and detained them for questioning.
So far, no arrests have been made due to the fact that no one has come forward with needed information to make an arrest.
In addition, police are trying to determine whether there were any victims in the shooting. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.