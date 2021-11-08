ALMIRA - Last Thursday, Almira Fire Chief Dennis Pinar says a large group of investigators scanned the remains of the Almira Elementary/Middle School after it was decimated by an inferno three weeks ago.
Pinar says investigators employed by various agencies such as the school district’s insurance company, Avista Utilities, a company that built the school’s HVAC system, a business that installed the buildings lights, and a number of other electricians that had done work on the school in the recent past were at the scene.
Pinar says the group came to a collective conclusion that the fire started in the Pre-K room in the most northwest corner of the building. However, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to Pinar. Pinar says electrical issues were the point of focus during the investigation, but investigators can only say they haven’t ruled out ‘electrical’ as a cause. Though, Pinar did say ‘arson’ was ruled out as a potential fire trigger.
At this point, Pinar says investigators have “released the scene” and have collected all the evidence needed for their analysis. Pinar says he did ask about a timeline, but investigators were unable to provide one.
Pinar says the school is expected to receive the money needed to rebuild.
Displaced students are learning in-person at various locations throughout the community and portables are expected to be erected so students can learn in one area as construction on the new school begins.