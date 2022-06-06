WENATCHEE — Investigators say a male burglary suspect shot and killed by Wenatchee police on Saturday was armed with a knife and two different less lethal options were deployed prior to the shooting.
At about 3:45 p.m., Wenatchee police officers responded to the 400 block of Castle View Place for reports of a burglary in progress. The suspect reportedly fled on foot before police arrived at the scene.
A suspect matching the description was reported in the 200 block of South Western shortly after the burglary. Officers contacted the suspect, “ultimately resulting in the application of deadly force" after two less lethal options were used, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
Medical aid was performed by officers but the suspect died at the scene.
The name of the suspect and any officers involved has not been released. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The task force is seeking any video of the incident or the events that led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 509-667-6845.