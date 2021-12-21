MOSES LAKE - Investigators say audio on a home security camera captured the “sound of approximately 20, repetitive distinct slapping/hitting sounds” in an assault of a 9-week-old baby.
Donovan Cantu, 21, was charged Monday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault of a child-domestic violence, a Class A felony. An arrangement hearing is set for Jan. 3. His bail has been set at $250,000.
The security video was recorded on the evening of Dec. 14, when Cantu’s girlfriend told police he was home alone with the baby. Investigators reported the baby could be heard crying on the security video recorded from inside the home.
“A child can be heard in the background crying. The crying heard was initially typical and not out of the ordinary for a child,” investigators wrote. “Approximately 18 seconds into the video, there is the sound of approximately 20, repetitive distinct slapping/hitting sounds. The child’s cry transitioned into a scream as if they were injured. A male (Cantu) can be heard yelling ‘shut up.’ The child’s cry is then muffled as if a hand/object was placed over their mouth.”
The child’s mother was reportedly in the shower at the time and told police she came out and found Cantu with his hands around the baby’s neck area, according to investigators.
Early in the morning on Dec. 17, the baby’s mother noticed her child was having trouble breathing and it was progressively getting worse. She told police her child was not showing any signs of injury prior to that night.
The baby was taken to Samaritan Hospital where it was determined the child had multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, three leg fractures and numerous abrasions and bruises. The baby was flown by Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and is expected to recover.
Cantu allegedly later sent a message to the baby’s mother, writing “I don’t know what happened, I snapped.”
Detectives contacted Cantu at his home and he initially denied the allegations. Investigators say he later admitted that the assault could be heard on security video. Cantu reportedly told police he wasn’t sure if the child was his biological child. He continued to same “something happened” with their roommate and the child’s mother.
On the night of the assault, investigators say Cantu told them the baby “looked at him and made a face. Cantu told us at that moment (the baby) looked like their old roommate,” according to investigators. Cantu reportedly admitted to taking his anger out on the child.
“Cantu advised he ‘snapped’ and ‘started hitting him,’” investigators wrote. Cantu allegedly told investigators they were “full force” strikes when he hit the child.”