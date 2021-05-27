MOSES LAKE - Investigators say there has been no connection found between the body found Wednesday morning along a sidewalk near Moses Lake and the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old on Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office and Moses Lake police also say there appears to be no connection to the two deaths and a suspected drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in the Larson Housing area. A home and vehicle were damaged in the shooting. No injuries were reported.
The body of a man found Wednesday morning along Airway Drive is undergoing an autopsy Thursday morning to determine cause and manner of death. The man’s name is expected to be released following the autopsy.
An autopsy was completed on Wednesday for 16-year-old Gavin Hayes. The coroner’s office ruled Hayes died from a gunshot wound to his chest. Hayes was shot and killed on South Gibby Road Monday afternoon. A second victim was injured in the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the three incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160.