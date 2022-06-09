WENATCHEE - Investigators reviewing the fatal shooting on June 4 in Wenatchee on Western Avenue disclosed more about their progress on Thursday. Authorities also provided more details about the person who was killed.
Officials say the victim was from out of state. An identity is being withheld because law enforcement has had difficulties in finding his next of kin.
Investigators say they're conducting interviews, reviewing video and are processing evidence.
Any with information is being asked to leave a message on the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Tip Line at 509-667-6845.
Four Wenatchee Police Officers who were directly involved in this incident are on paid administrative leave as is standard with an Officer involved shooting investigation. The Officer’s will not be named until a later date.
The NCW SIU is an Independent Investigative Team comprised of investigators from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol. In order to maintain an independent investigation, no investigators from the Wenatchee Police Department are involved with this investigation.
It's the second shooting by Wenatchee Police in less than a month time period.