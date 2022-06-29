WENATCHEE — Investigators say a 36-year-old man had reloaded his pistol in front of officers and fired one round before he was shot and killed by Wenatchee police on May 7.
Investigators with the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit have confirmed there were no occupants inside the Living Hope Church where East Wenatchee resident Alexander J. White was reportedly firing shots into the building.
Investigators reported White did not comply with verbal commands made by officers as they attempted to de-escalate the situation as White was outside the church at about 8:30 a.m. on May 7.
White reportedly reloaded his pistol in front of the responding officers and at one point, pointed his pistol and fired one round in the direction of the officers and Memorial Park where several arts and crafts and food vendors were set up for the day.
Three officers then discharged their firearms, fatally shooting White.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate the shooting. Detectives have reviewed police body and dash cameras, surveillance videos, witness statements and evidence at the scene.