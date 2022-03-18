ROYAL CITY - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has closed Frenchman Hills Road West near Royal City due to two breaks in an irrigation canal.
Frenchman Hills Road is currently closed between Road I Southwest and Road S Southwest, according to the sheriff’s office. Alternate routes are available.
Deputies say the road is flooded and washed out due to the canal breaks. The breaks were first reported around midnight and led to a power outage for 262 Grant PUD customers at about 2 a.m.
Sheriff’s office emergency management personnel are heading to the scene to assess the situation.