PLAIN — The Irving Peak Fire burning near Lake Wenatchee has grown by about 400 acres since Wednesday morning, according to incident command.
As of Thursday morning, the fire is now listed at 2,239 acres and his two percent contained.
Wind gusts between 25-30 mph on Wednesday pushed the fire west along the Wenatchee Ridge Toward Poe Mountain. Fire officials say the fire is currently not moving down slope. Firefighters are conducting burnout operations along the southwest portion of the fire to bring the fire’s edge to hand lines.
The nearby White River Fire is at 1,165 acres, up less than 100 acres since Wednesday, mostly on the southeast corner of the fire. A hotshot crew is using a drone Thursday to better map the fire’s edge and find hotspots.
Both fires were ignited by lightning on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain.