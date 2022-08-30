PLAIN — The Irving Peak Fire along Lake Wenatchee grew to the south and east on Monday as active fire behavior is expected throughout the week.
The fire, burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain, has burned about 1,725 acres, up about 100 acres since Monday. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,058 acres. Both fires remain 1 percent contained, according to fire command.
The White River Fire was mostly kept in check on Monday, with helicopters dropping water on the southeast corner to reduce spread. The fire burned an additional 30 acres on Monday.
The Irving Peak Fire saw growth on Monday as firefighters continue burn-out operations between the fire’s edge and a containment line. Crews are clearing roads in the area using heavy equipment to improve containment lines.
Weather is expected to be warmer and drier this week, with the potential for moderate fire activity. Firefighters are assessing operations to ensure they are ready for the weather change.