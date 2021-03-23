QUINCY - Pun not intended, the city of Quincy is about to get a change-up in its food scene with the arrival a new restaurant and bar.
Irving's Sports Bar will open in the building formerly occupied by Tang Chinese Buffet; Tang went out of business in 2020.
Irving's is named after Irving Pedregon of Quincy. The Pedregon family own and operate La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Quincy. Irving and his brother Agustin will manage the sport’s bar when it opens in April.
The Pedregon brothers had hoped to open Irving's in January, but experienced delays due to pandemic-related issues. Irving says the sports bar will have 19 televisions to watch sports with athletic-themed décor, and will pay tribute to the Quincy School District’s sports programs.
Irving says his family wanted to open a sports bar because they believe there is a demand for such a place. He says it affords people the convenience of not having to drive out of town to enjoy a game while eating a burger or wings.
Irving described Irving's Sports Bar as a family-friendly place that is comparable to other sports bar/restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings.
The Pedregon’s have hired their staff, creating 12 local jobs.
They plan to open Irving's Bar on April 10.