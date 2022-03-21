EPHRATA - A cutthroat trout species that is non-native to Washington may be boosting Lake Lenore’s fish population to the point where the body of water is under-fished, according to Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Lake Lenore is situated just north of the town of Soap Lake in Grant County.
WDFW staff will conduct an extensive first-of-its-kind survey for Lake Lenore during the week of March 28 through April 1. Biologists will set 24 trap nets that have a 100-foot by 6-foot lead line that acts as a wall along the shoreline.
The capturing of the trout will help researchers estimate their abundance and collect biological information such as length, weight, and sex. The survey is being conducted to establish long-term trend data that will help guide management efforts and encourage increased angler participation at the lake.
When the live trout are removed, they will be placed into a live well and processed for study. The fish are measured, weighed and released unharmed.
The trap nets will be marked with buoys to ensure anglers do not entangle fishing lines in the nets. The survey is not expected to interfere with regular fishing or recreation activity.
According to WDFW, Lake Lenore is known for its very alkaline waters that only Lahontan cutthroat trout have adapted to be able to survive in. The Lahontan is one of three subspecies of cutthroat trout in Washington. Unlike the two other subspecies, Westslope and coastal, Lahontan are not native to Washington. They are the largest of the cutthroat subspecies, have dark olive backs with reddish to yellowish sides and medium to large dark spots all over the body. The average Lahontan cutthroat trout is 16-to-18 inches long, but Lake Lenore is known for the size of its trout; many of the fish are at least 20 inches long and trout exceeding 30 inches have been caught there as well.