SPOKANE - One might assume that anxiety among farmers in the Columbia Basin is higher than normal due to the record-breaking drought conditions recorded during the month of March.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Spokane reported that precipitation during the month of March was way below normal.
In fact, the precipitation in the Odessa area was so low in the month of March that the National Weather Service recorded the amount of precipitation as “trace,” instead of giving a numerical figure. In March, A normal month of precip in Odessa comes in at 1.07 inches. The recording for Odessa translates into the area’s driest March of all time.
Ritzville’s snow and rain levels came in well under normal with only 0.04 inches recorded; a normal-looking March would have 1.25 inches of precipitation.
As for Ephrata, the Grant County town is typically dry during the month of March with .68 inches of precipitation being considered as ‘normal,” but last month only 0.03 inches were recorded.
Normals are produced by NCEI (National Center for Environmental Information) and span a period of 30 years. The latest normal value is calculated from the 1981-2010 period.