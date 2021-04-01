In light of April Fool’s Day, Washington State University didn’t ‘pull back the reigns’ on an April 1 joke that might have initially taken some by surprise on Thursday.
On its social media page, the University announced fake plans to build a campus along the Columbia River in Vantage, Washington; calling it its ‘Vantage Campus.’
The alias name used to announce the plans was ‘Aru Kiding,’ WSU’s supposed “interim senior deputy associate vice president of special projects who also serves as interim vice chief executive assistant liaison director of system design, labels, synergy and digital transformational excellence.”
According to the fake announcement, Kiding says the new campus will include a “windsurfing competition course, zip-line across the Columbia River, creation of a nuclear submarine testing center, an underwater basket weaving lab.”
‘The false spokesperson also said the highlight of the new campus will be the “18-floor Stephenson West tower.” Kiding said West will faithfully recreate the North, South and East Stephenson towers seen at WSU Pullman. Kiding also added that West will feature a “crimson laser beacon, built out of recycled WSU Creamery Cheese cans, that will guide 'cougs' from all around to the new Vantage campus.”
Kiding says construction will begin on April 1 (April Fool’s Day).