MOSES LAKE - Prior to Nov. 3, a bachelor degree was a pre-requisite to being a substitute teacher in the Moses Lake School District, but now, you only need an associate degree.
That’s because the district is in dire need of substitutes after losing 30% (30 teachers) of its sub staff to the vaccine mandate. A large pool of substitutes became inactive when they failed to provide adequate vaccine records or didn't request an exemption. Prior to that, the district only had a fill rate of about 70% of its classroom teacher absences. That means that district has sixty substitute teacher positions to fill to achieve its needed fill rate of 100%.
At this point in time, the district is in the process of hiring 35 substitute teachers, 32 of whom are working on obtaining their emergency substitute teacher certification.
In addition to lowering its education prerequisite to an associate degree, the district is bumping daily pay from $155 per day to $180 per day effective Dec. 1.
It takes about eight weeks to obtain an emergency substitute teacher certification, depending on how quickly a person completes their training, submits their background check, and completes their application process.
The district continues to accept applications in hopes of hiring a total of 60 new sub teachers.