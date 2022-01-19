Citizens will finally have access to fiber internet in some of eastern Washington’s most rural counties.
On Wednesday, Washington’s Department of Commerce announced funding for 13 fiber network construction projects that will deliver reliable, high-speed internet in 14 communities.
The money is coming from the Washington State Broadband Office’s Broadband Infrastructure Acceleration grants. Adams County has been awarded $10.3 million for the construction of its fiber network which is slated to be completed by Dec. 1, 2023. Lincoln County is also a recipient having been allotted $5.2 million for the construction of its fiber backbone which is set for completion by Dec. 31, 2023.
The $145 million in Broadband Infrastructure Acceleration grants move Washington another step closer to its ambitious goal of connecting all residents of the state to broadband infrastructure by 2028.
The selected projects will offer speeds of 1 gigabit per second symmetrical service unless otherwise precluded by topography and geography. The National Telecommunications Industry Association standard specifies all new projects must deliver transmission speeds of 100/100 mbps upon completion unless impracticable due to geography, topography or financial cost.